Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:VRE – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.33 and last traded at C$32.04. Approximately 8,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 8,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.74.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

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The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture the performance of the publicly traded Canadian real estate sector. It is composed of securities of Canadian real estate sector issuers selected from the FTSE Canada All Cap Index, and each constituent issuers weight in the Index is capped at 25%.

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