Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.3350. Approximately 14,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 24,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.7750.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Altus Group Stock Performance

About Altus Group

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

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Altus Group is a provider of integrated software, data and advisory solutions for the global commercial real estate industry. The company’s software suite includes valuation and asset management products designed to streamline financial analysis and reporting, most notably its ARGUS platform. In addition, Altus Group offers data solutions that aggregate property intelligence, market benchmarks and portfolio performance metrics, enabling investors, owners and operators to make informed decisions across the real estate lifecycle.

Through its advisory services segment, Altus Group delivers consulting expertise in areas such as property tax, cost management, valuation and project leadership.

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