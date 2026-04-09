Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Canuc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 8.71.

About Canuc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas properties and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds working interest in the natural gas assets and producing gas wells in Texas, the United States. It also holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, northwest Mexico. Canuc Resources Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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