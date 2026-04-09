PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.9290 and last traded at $10.91. 1,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

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PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

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PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, commonly known as BNI, is one of Indonesia’s oldest and largest state-owned commercial banks. Established in 1946 shortly after the country’s independence, BNI was originally tasked with financing the fledgling republic’s economic development. Over the decades, it has grown into a diversified financial institution offering an array of banking services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporates and institutional clients.

BNI’s core business activities encompass corporate and commercial banking, consumer and retail lending, trade finance, treasury and cash management, as well as wealth management products.

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