Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 11.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.8405 and last traded at $92.8405. Approximately 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Pro Medicus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

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Pro Medicus Stock Up 11.9%

About Pro Medicus

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55.

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Pro Medicus Limited is an Australia‐based healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical imaging IT solutions. Its core offerings include radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and enterprise imaging platforms designed to streamline diagnostic workflows and enhance image management for healthcare providers.

The company’s flagship product suite, Visage 7, delivers high-performance visualization and reporting capabilities, enabling radiologists to access and manipulate large datasets with minimal latency.

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