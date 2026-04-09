United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $36.79. 38,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 25,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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United Utilities Group Stock Up 2.0%

About United Utilities Group

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

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United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

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