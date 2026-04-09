Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.51. 42,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 49,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 million, a PE ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 1.34.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 261.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Company Profile

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that uses artificial intelligence to select global stocks involved in the development, production, or supporting technology of autonomous and electronic vehicles. DRIV was launched on Apr 13, 2018 and is issued by Global X.

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