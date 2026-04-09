Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 7,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lake Shore Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Lake Shore Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 18.38%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Lake Shore Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Round Hill Asset Management bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, NY.

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