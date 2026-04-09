Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.2230. Approximately 158,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 297,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Brown Forman Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50.

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Brown Forman (NYSE:BF.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Brown Forman had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 20.64%.

About Brown Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Old Forester, Early Times, Slane Irish Whiskey, Coopers' Craft, el Jimador, Herradura, New Mix, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Finlandia, Korbel Champagne, and Sonoma-Cutrer brands.

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