AB Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

AB Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EYEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.4010. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

AB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

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AB Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from AB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AB Corporate Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Corporate Bond ETF

AB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AB Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

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EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

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