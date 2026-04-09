Comparing ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Addex Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $5.06 million 0.10 -$53.36 million ($3.90) -0.02 Addex Therapeutics $460,000.00 17.87 $8.02 million ($5.74) -1.16

Analyst Ratings

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPhase Labs. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProPhase Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Addex Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -825.01% -482.05% -88.90% Addex Therapeutics N/A -80.69% -69.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addex Therapeutics beats ProPhase Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

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ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Addex Therapeutics

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Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

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