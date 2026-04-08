Zacks Research Upgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Hold

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.3%

REYN stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,705 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $99,087.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,537 shares in the company, valued at $832,649.22. This represents a 13.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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