Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

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Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.25, a quick ratio of 47.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 77.32%.The company had revenue of $96.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

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Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

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