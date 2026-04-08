FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $399.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.73. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $176.05 and a one year high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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