New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5%

BATS ITA opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $250.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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