WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.67. Approximately 25,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 86,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 750.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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