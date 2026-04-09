Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $179.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold‐silver projects in the western United States. Its flagship assets include the DeLamar and Florida Mountain projects in Idaho’s historic Owyhee County mining district, where the company holds district‐scale land positions surrounding legacy workings. Integra pursues an integrated strategy of resource delineation, project development and permitting to support potential future production at its core properties.

Through systematic exploration and engineering, Integra has revitalized the DeLamar project, which hosts near‐surface, free‐milling gold‐silver zones, and the adjacent Florida Mountain deposit, characterized by oxide and refractory mineralization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.