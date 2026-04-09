GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Time to Buy?

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

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About GMO internet group

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GMO Internet Group (OTCMKTS: GMOYF) is a Tokyo-based conglomerate that provides a broad range of internet infrastructure and online services. Its core offerings include domain registration, web hosting, SSL security certificates and cloud computing platforms. Through subsidiaries such as GMO Internet and GMO Cloud, the group serves individuals and businesses seeking reliable digital presence solutions, while its GMO Payment Gateway arm offers online payment processing and e-commerce support.

In addition to infrastructure services, the company operates in the fields of internet advertising and financial technology.

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