Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

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About Whole Earth Brands

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Whole Earth Brands is a global producer of natural, plant‐based sweeteners and sugar reduction solutions, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company develops and markets a range of zero‐ and low‐calorie sweetening ingredients designed for both consumer packaged goods and industrial food and beverage applications. Its portfolio emphasizes natural extracts, including stevia and monk fruit, as well as proprietary blends that replicate sugar’s taste and texture with fewer calories.

Key brands under Whole Earth Brands include its flagship Whole Earth® Sweetener line and complementary solutions tailored to specific markets, such as ready‐to‐use liquid concentrates and powdered formats.

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