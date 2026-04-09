Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 214,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,925,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Anthem Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $120.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

About Anthem

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Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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