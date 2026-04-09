iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$49.77 and last traded at C$49.41. 7,410,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 4,333,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.85.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.90.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

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The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest by market capitalization and most liquid constituents of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Sectors are intended to mirror sector weights of the S&P/TSX Composite Index To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy.

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