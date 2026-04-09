Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.3857. 132,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 94,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4210.

Rise Gold Stock Down 8.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

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Rise Gold Company Profile

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Rise Gold (OTCMKTS: RYES) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Idaho-Maryland Gold Project in Nevada County, California. The company’s primary objective is to revive and modernize the historic Idaho-Maryland Mine, which was one of the most prolific hard-rock gold mines in North America before its closure in the mid-20th century. Rise Gold holds a portfolio of exploration permits, mining claims and proprietary data that underpin its efforts to delineate a new resource and prepare for eventual production.

The Idaho-Maryland Gold Project encompasses both underground workings and surface infrastructure situated near Grass Valley, California.

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