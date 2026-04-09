Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

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Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. is Japan’s largest city gas utility, providing a comprehensive range of energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s core business revolves around the procurement, production, transportation and distribution of natural gas. In addition to city gas supply, Tokyo Gas offers liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, engineering services for gas infrastructure, and the sale and installation of gas appliances.

Beyond traditional city gas services, Tokyo Gas has expanded into power generation, district cooling and heating systems, and energy-related software solutions.

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