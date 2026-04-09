Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 52,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 8,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

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About Tri City Bankshares

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Tri City Bankshares, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tri City National Bank, operates as a community bank holding company serving the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Headquartered in Upland, California, the company provides personalized financial solutions to individuals and local businesses across San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The company’s core offerings include a range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—along with commercial banking services.

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