Head to Head Survey: Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) versus aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Silo Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silo Pharma and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 aTyr Pharma 1 5 1 0 2.00

Profitability

aTyr Pharma has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 3,014.89%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Silo Pharma and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -5,870.83% -83.53% -63.70% aTyr Pharma N/A -99.87% -74.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silo Pharma and aTyr Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $72,102.00 69.91 -$4.23 million ($0.54) -0.66 aTyr Pharma $190,000.00 425.23 -$74.12 million ($0.79) -1.04

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silo Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Silo Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Silo Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma Inc. operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems. The company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. It is also developing SP-26, a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. In addition, the company’s two preclinical programs comprise SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). The company’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

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