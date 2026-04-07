Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.70. Approximately 119,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 122,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50.

Image Scan Stock Up 13.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Image Scan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

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