Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in IQVIA stock on March 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About IQVIA

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IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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