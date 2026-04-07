Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s 3rd Largest Position

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,101,844 shares of company stock worth $115,147,751. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $299.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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