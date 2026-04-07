Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.4286.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

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Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $528,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,700.07. The trade was a 33.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

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Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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