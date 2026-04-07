Oak Asset Management LLC Has $35.31 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 12.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

Apple stock opened at $258.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.74 and its 200 day moving average is $263.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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