The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.2727.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Mizuho downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Argus downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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AES Trading Down 0.0%

AES stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. AES had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AES by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,283 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AES by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AES by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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