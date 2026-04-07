Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Medtronic stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 3/17/2026.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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