GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Receives $44.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.1250.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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