Critical Analysis: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Citizens alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.19%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Citizens has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37% Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.0%. Citizens pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $40.95 million 1.26 $5.49 million $1.45 6.24 Blue Ridge Bankshares $91.70 million 4.05 -$15.39 million $0.10 40.70

Citizens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.