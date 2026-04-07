Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3750.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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