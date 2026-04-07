Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,800 and last traded at GBX 4,715.96, with a volume of 6430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,725.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,850 to GBX 4,950 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,750 to GBX 5,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,712.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarkson

Clarkson Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,374.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,952.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 225.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarkson PLC will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantin Cotzias acquired 1,097 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,624 per share, with a total value of £50,725.28. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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