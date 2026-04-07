9,781 Shares in AAON, Inc. $AAON Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in AAON by 195.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in AAON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after buying an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 110,715 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $13,959,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 34.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 281,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 72,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAON. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,580. The trade was a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AAON opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $424.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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