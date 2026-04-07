Comparing Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS)

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralliant $2.07 billion 2.27 -$1.22 billion $1.96 21.40 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $35.26 million 7.93 -$69.11 million ($1.69) -3.96

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ralliant. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ralliant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralliant N/A N/A N/A Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock -195.72% -102.69% -54.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ralliant and Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralliant 2 3 7 0 2.42 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock 1 1 3 2 2.86

Ralliant currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $22.70, suggesting a potential upside of 239.31%. Given Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Ralliant.

About Ralliant

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Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

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