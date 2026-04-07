Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Teradyne, Ouster, and PROCEPT BioRobotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, sell, or enable robots and automation systems — including industrial robot makers, autonomous vehicle developers, sensor and actuator suppliers, and software/AI firms that control robotic systems. Investors treat them as a thematic category offering exposure to automation-driven growth and productivity gains, but they can be volatile and sensitive to capital spending cycles, technological change, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.
Teradyne (TER)
Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
Ouster (OUST)
Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST
PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT
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