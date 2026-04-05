QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.9750.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $785,335.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,108,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,564.76. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 45,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 954,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,893.87. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 915,193 shares of company stock worth $7,277,278 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 233.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QuantumScape by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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