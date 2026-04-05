Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.7% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 141.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000.

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iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

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