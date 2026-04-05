Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA Stock Holdings Lifted by Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf comprises about 10.7% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 258,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

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Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.22 on Friday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Cuts Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

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