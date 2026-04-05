SLB Limited $SLB Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SLB by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLB in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLB by 44.3% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLB by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,376,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,627.90. The trade was a 37.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB Stock Down 0.0%

SLB stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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