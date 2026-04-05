Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 0.9% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,382.03. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,717. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

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