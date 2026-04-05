Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $440.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.55. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.32.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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