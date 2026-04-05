Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.4444.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,882,000 after buying an additional 223,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 799.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,662,000 after buying an additional 7,460,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,376,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $73.41.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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