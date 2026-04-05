Timothy Robert Henrichs Acquires 7,593 Shares of NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Robert Henrichs bought 7,593 shares of NeurAxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $14,882.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,882.28. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NeurAxis Price Performance

NeurAxis stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. NeurAxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

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Institutional Trading of NeurAxis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRXS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeurAxis during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeurAxis by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeurAxis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NeurAxis during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeurAxis by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeurAxis from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXS

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ: NRXS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic candidates for diseases of the central nervous system. The company leverages a proprietary approach to deliver small molecules and biologics across the blood–brain barrier, aiming to address conditions ranging from acute neural injury to chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

NeurAxis advances its pipeline through a combination of in-house research, external collaborations with academic medical centers and contract research organizations, and strategic licensing agreements.

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