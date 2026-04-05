JB Capital LLC Has $195.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,921 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $195,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Chatterton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.44. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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