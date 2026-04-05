John Rakolta, Jr. Acquires 146 Shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $11,050.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0%

ADC stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

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Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.40%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 79.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 65.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,268,000 after buying an additional 799,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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