Comparing VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -19.43% N/A -8.90% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tucows and VS MEDIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $390.30 million 0.51 -$75.82 million ($6.84) -2.61 VS MEDIA $7.48 million 0.37 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

VS MEDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tucows and VS MEDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 VS MEDIA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Tucows beats VS MEDIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

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Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

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